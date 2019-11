Middle-class parents Victoria and Nicholas Foulkes are distraught when their children are kidnapped against Nicholas’ gambling debts.

Penniless and desperate, the couple turn to crime as a way to raise the ransom. Can they save their children before time runs out?

New talent Smith delivers a fast-paced page turner in this brilliant and believable debut novel.

Snatched From Home, by Graham Smith, published by Caffeine Nights, £9.87.