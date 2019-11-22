Charity Burns Supper set to be biggest in Glasgow

A charity’s 29th annual A Question of Burns event is set to be a sell out once again in 2020.

Held at the Glasgow Hilton hotel on Thursday 23 January, guests at Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s event will be invited to celebrate all things Rabbie Burns, taking part in a quiz, enjoying his poetry and indulging in a traditional Burns feast. With over 400 guests expected, it’s set to be one of the biggest Burns Supper events in the West of Scotland.

As in previous years, the event will be hosted by former Scottish international rugby player and TV personality Andy Nicol, while Rt Hon. Lord Robertson will deliver the Immortal Memory. Scotland’s foremost Robert Burns re-enactor, Chris Tait, will perform the iconic Tam o’ Shanter and award-winning classical singer, and SBH Scotland ambassador, Nicola Cassells, will conclude the evening with a performance of Auld Lang Syne.

All ticket sales and funds raised on the evening will go towards young people and their families in Scotland who are affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland said: ‘Our annual Burns Supper is a great way to kick off our events calendar and with an evening of great food and entertainment, it never disappoints.

‘Our previous events have sold out, with over 400 people donning their tartan and joining us for an evening full of poetry, performances and great fun. Grab your tickets quick, before it’s too late!’

For nearly three decades, SBH Scotland’s annual evening in honour of the National Bard, has been one of the West of Scotland’s most successful Burns Supper events, raising over £1 million for those affected by the lifelong conditions.

Luxury jewellery and diamond retailer Chisholm Hunter, which has supported the event for over 10 years, is the headline sponsor who will also be donating prizes for grand prize draw.

To find out more or to buy tickets, visit https://www.sbhscotland.org.uk/content/burns/