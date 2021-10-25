Short story collection is a great little read

Edinburgh Shorts is a collection of 16 short stories set in the city of contrasts that is Edinburgh.

The characters and their lives are as varied as the setting and the versatility of the stories holds the interest of the reader with ease.

The charm of this book is that the stories are short enough to read in a lunch break or on a commute into work.

Perfect fordiscerning readers with busy lives.

Edinburgh Shorts by Sarah Guppy, published by Austin MacAuley, £6.99.