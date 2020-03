Nor Will He Sleep is the fourth instalment of the Inspector McLevy series, adapted from the BBC Radio 4 series.

This is an accomplished murder mystery which effortlessly paints a vivid picture of the dark and often savage streets of Edinburgh in 1887.

This story buzzes with a fascinating array of dastardly and heroic characters.

Nor Will He Sleep, by David Ashton, published by Polygon, £7.99.