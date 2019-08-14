Blood mystery at the heart of tense new thriller

The End of the Line comes from Gillian Galbraith, a former advocate at the Scottish Bar, specialising in medical negligence and author of the bestselling Alice Rice Mysteries comes a tense new thriller.

When a 90-year-old man is found dead in his Edinburgh mansion, the bibliophile reviewing the old man’s documentation questions the circumstances surrounding his death.

Once a leading haemotologist, the victim had been preparing to give evidence to an enquiry into a blood contamination scandal.

The End of the Line, by Gillian Galbraith, published by Polygon, £8.99