Business will bloom as Magnum gets a boost

Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur, Magnum, has its sights set on further growth after announcing a new listing with Dobbies Garden Centres to stock 27 stores across the country.

Just in time for the peak summer gardening season, bottles of Magnum will hit the shelves at selected Dobbies Garden Centres in Scotland and England, including stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Carlisle, Preston and Milton Keynes.

Dobbies customers will get the chance to snap up bottles of Magnum alongside the Magnolias and Marigolds for only £21.99 per 70cl bottle (ABV 17%).

Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh, is a fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream. Its superior ingredients and contemporary design set it apart from traditional liqueurs. It is contained in a unique, stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable. It also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

Magnum director Lee Schofield said: ‘We’re really excited that Magnum will be available at selected Dobbies centres in Scotland and England for the first time. We’re now able to bring our premium single malt cream liqueur to a new market of green-fingered customers across the country in time for the peak gardening season.

‘At Magnum our vision is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a radical, premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt.

‘We’re confident that Magnum will really appeal to Dobbies customers as the perfect tipple to enjoy outdoors this summer.’

Roz Doherty, drinks buyer at Dobbies Garden Centres, added: ‘At Dobbies, we’re constantly working hard to enhance the offering within our foodhalls, especially with locally sourced brands. We’re very proud to be stocking Magnum, and feel confident that it will be popular amongst our customers.”

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands is the global brand agent for Magnum and manage the brand from production planning through to the strategy for market entry, as well as executing the sales, marketing and distribution plan. The company is currently focusing on three of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets – UK, Canada and South Africa.

In 2018, Magnum teamed up with Scottish rugby union legend, Gavin Hastings OBE, as part of the brand’s global marketing campaign. The famous full back provided the voiceover for its first major TV advertisement, ‘Where Two Forces Meet’, which has been broadcast in Canada and Scotland. The ad showcases Magnum’s dynamic fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream, as well as its distinctive sleek packaging. The TV campaign will continue throughout 2019.