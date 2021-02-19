Another winner of a Scottish cookbook

The Lady Laird of Ballindalloch had no intention of serving up third helpings of homemade recipes with I Love Food 3, but I am thrilled she did.

This instalment is packed with delectable ideas, and includes a special nod to the country’s exceptional game.

As a pudding fiend, I’m taking note of her banana, orange and passion fruit soufflé which she says is stranded-on-a-desert island-good.

The recipes for your dog, complete with ‘Spoiled Dog Cake’ – if not a little quirky – also hold immense appeal.

I Love Food 3, by Clare MacPherson-Grant Russell, published by Jarrold Publishing, £25.