Another success for Alexander McCall Smith

Alexander McCall Smith, the most prolific British author since Barbara Cartland (who penned 720 novels), returns to his hugely popular 44 Scotland Street series.

This is the fourteenth novel set in Edinburgh’s most famous fictional location.

With its vividly surreal cast of outlandish characters – including ‘aphorism-coining socialite nun’ Sister Maria, and ‘chino-wearing narcissist’ Bruce – and McCall Smith’s wonderfully wry delivery, A Promise of Ankles will not disappoint his legions of devoted fans.

A Promise of Ankles, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Polygon, £17.99.