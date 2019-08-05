A look at what goes into making fine furniture

In this large but stunningly illustrated and compelling autobiographical tome, artist Rupert Williamson dissects the organic process which came to define his work as a fine furniture maker.

The mildly dyslexic designer embraced futurism in the early 1970s with gawdy, bulbous, curved structures, desperate to topple the establishment – which for a designer at that time meant the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Today he makes more naturalistic forms, at the beginning inspired by the experience of the Kentish countryside during early married life and now evoking trees, wind and weather.

The Furniture of Rupert Williamson, published by Duval and Hamilton, £40.