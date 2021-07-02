A fascinating tale packed with gripping twists and turns

The ever witty Catriona McPherson has outdone herself in the latest instalment of the Dandy Gilver adventures.

Set in Dundee, The Mirror Dance follows the private investigator as she helps solve a copyright dispute involving a travelling puppeteer and a local publishing house.

However, like most detective series, all is not as simple as it seems.

This fast-paced book filled with twists, turns and gripping characters will keep you guessing and engaged from the beginning.

The Mirror Dance, by Catriona McPherson, published by Hodder and Stoughton, £21.99.