Guy Grieve and author Alistair Moffat join our podcast

Scottish Field’s weekly podcast continues this week, as we speak with our award-winning columnist Guy Grieve, and acclaimed writer Alistair Moffat.

Guy – who has just been diagnosed with Covid but was determined to chat with us – tells us about his life at sea, and what it takes to be a scallop fisherman setting up his own business, as well as the damage that’s currently being done around the coast of Scotland.

Also popping by for a chat is Alistair Moffat, who tells us why, after years writing factual books, why he’s dipped his toe into the water to write fiction for the first time.

Over the last twenty years Birlinn have published Alistair’s histories covering all aspects of Scottish life and society. This summer, for the first time, he has turned his hand to fiction, with the release of The Night Before Morning.

