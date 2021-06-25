A fascinating read that will keep you smiling

Despite what you might think, Your Inner Hedgehog is not a story about hedgehogs.

Instead, it follows the story of the hilarious German professor Dr Moritz-Maria von Igelfeld as he navigates life at his workplace, the University of Regensburg.

Written by the best-selling author of The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency, Alexander McCall Smith, this is yet another crowd-pleaser.

I particularly enjoyed reading the inner dialogue of the characters. You will not be able to put this book down until the final page has been turned.

Your Inner Hedgehog, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Little, Brown, £14.99.