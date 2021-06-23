Moskito will have its bite in Glasgow from July 1

Glasgow’s Moskito Bar & Kitchen has officially confirmed it will open the doors to its iconic Bath Street location on July 1.

And while many customers across the country will fondly remember the old Moksito – albeit with slightly fuzzy memories – the new owners are preparing to wow guests with their globally inspired ‘food with attitude’, bespoke drinks, chic interiors and musical offering.

The four key ingredients, they feel, will cement Moskito as a must-visit destination and help put city centre dining and drinking back on the map.

The food menu will offer dishes from Earth, Sea and Land and will include seasonal plates such as Ginger Chilli Brown Crab with Crispy Sushi Rice and Red Pepper Wasabi (Sea), Panko Bread Crumbed Katsu Sandwich with BBQ Peanut Sauce and Nam Jim (Land) and Miso Vegetable Tartare with Edamame Bean Guacamole, Cured Yolk and Pecorino Crisp (Earth).

The venue will also have a unique tandoori fire oven in the heart of the kitchen and will be creating delicious specialty smoked dishes such as Tandoori Tiger Prawns with Rose Harissa, and Smokey Lemon Garlic Butter.

Drinks will be top of the agenda for the mixology team at the new Moskito Bar & Kitchen with inspiration taken from world class mixologists and venues. Guests can look forward to Bombay Negronis and Citrus infused Margaritas, plus unique twists on iconic favourites.

Music is at the core of everything the new Moskito will offer, and the team have carefully curated a music collective bringing together some of the freshest talent across Scotland.

The lineup will include DJ Jay Celino as the new resident DJ, Jay has supported global acts including Glasgow’s Jack Master, Jasper James and Eats Everything and has steadily established himself as one of the leading sounds on the city’s underground music scene. In a nod to their heritage the venue will also be welcoming back one of the city’s best loved DJs Dominic Martin as a weekly resident.

The Moskito Bar & Kitchen interiors have been designed to wow and have been expertly curated and conceptualised by Nicky Murray Design, a specialist interior designer based in London who has created chic and memorable design touches throughout to enhance customer experience. Guests will dine in style with bespoke furnishings, luxurious fabrics, specially commissioned artworks and state of the art lighting that have been combined to create a new look that will thrill the senses and maximise enjoyment.

General manager Ben McLeod said: ‘“We are absolutely delighted to finally confirm our opening date of 1 July at long last. The refurbishment was a huge project and we are so proud of what we have achieved and we are now ready to make our mark in Glasgow.

‘The drinks, food, interiors and music all have to work in harmony to create the vibe we want and we think we have nailed the balance of each of these. We have a brilliant team in place, fantastic suppliers and we now just want to get people booked in and through the doors.

‘The menu is all about offering food with attitude and has been created to appeal to the casual relaxed dining style that is still very popular with small plates and seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, all of which are perfect for enjoying as a casual lunch option or as a bigger group with friends.

‘The drinks menu is really important for us, and we spent a long time researching suppliers and brands to use in the bar. We have a 3am license which eventually is something we think we can really capitalise on. There is a huge gap in the market for a cool city centre late-night venue that isn’t a traditional night club, this is where Moskito Bar & Kitchen will really come into its own as restrictions ease.

‘We want to become a venue where people will stay from day to night and can effortlessly transition from a dinner venue to a place to dance, relax and really enjoy themselves. We have bespoke cocktail bottles and some twists on signature cocktail classics all of which haven’t been seen anywhere else in the country.’

The Moskito booking system is now live and customers can now book online at moskitoglasgow.com