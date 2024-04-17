GlenWyvis: World’s first fully community owned distillery offers whisky lovers chance to buy shares

In 2015, former Army Air Corps helicopter pilot John McKenzie decided to bring whisky back to Dingwall after a 90 year absence.

His idea was to unite the community of Dingwall through the creation of a distillery owned by local people. Just a year later the site made history running a record-breaking open share offer.

More than 3,000 people invested in GlenWyvis to create the world’s first fully community-owned distillery. And now GlenWyvis is offering whisky lovers another chance to buy shares in the venture.

Since its humble beginnings nearly ten years ago, the distillery has generated £50,000 for the local community and awarded grants totalling £30,000.

More than 222,000 litres of alcohol and 1,550 casks have been filled with the release ofthree expressions of Highland Single Malt Scotch whisky.

GlenWyvis currently has 3,625 shareholders, 28% of which live close to the distillery, 44% live in the rest of Scotland, 16% live in the rest of the UK. The remaining 12% live in 36 countries worldwide.

‘I’ve been here at the distillery since the beginning and I’ve already seen it achieve major milestones, such as the first spirit being distilled and the first batch of whisky receiving critical acclaim,’ said production manager Craig MacRitchie.

‘It’s exciting to see GlenWyvis blazing a trail in the industry, not just in terms of its low carbon footprint and connecting those with a link to Dingwall, wherever they might be in the world, but also just to be making great whisky.’

Matching previous crowdfunding campaigns, each share is offered for £50 with a minimum option of five shares, totalling £250.

In return, as well as owning part of a Scottish distillery, investors get exclusive member bottlings, investment rewards and a 20% discount on all sales.

The funds will be used to pave the way for increased production by expanding a bonded warehouse and building a low-volume bottling facility. They will also pay for a new visitor experience to drive tourism to Dingwall.

‘This is an opportunity to become part of a community that is not only dedicated to the craft of whisky and gin production but also deeply committed to making a positive impact on people’s lives in Dingwall and beyond,’ said chairman David McIntyre.

‘Whether you reside locally or are simply drawn to the rich history and culture of Scotland, there is a place for you in our community.

‘We eagerly anticipate welcoming our newest shareholders aboard as we continue our journey of crafting exceptional whisky while making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

‘Five per cent of all online sales are allocated to the GoodWill Fund and this year we are donating over 18% of net profit to the local community in and around Dingwall.’

