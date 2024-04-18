The Broch: Drystone home on Harris inspired by Iron Age named Scotland’s Greatest Escape
A drystone home on the Isle of Harris, inspired by the Iron Age, has been named Scotland’s Greatest Escape.
Situated on the Borve Lodge Estate, The Broch was created by owners, husband and wife Adam and Cathra Kelliher.
The couple, who also own Taransay – the UK’s largest uninhabited island – bought the estate in 2007 and took three years to create the impressive building.
Cathra’s father, who was originally from Lancashire, came walking on the Isle of Harris when he was 17 and lost his heart to the island.
He brought Cathra and his family to Harris at every opportunity and, in 1985 when Cathra was 16 years old, he bought Borve Lodge Estate.
‘Adam and I have been coming here together ever since we met and our four children have all grown up feeling very at home here,’ said Cathra.
‘It feels completely surreal [to have won]. What started with an application that we didn’t think would even be picked off the slush pile, ended up with us winning – we can’t believe it. The process kept us on our toes…to have won, well, words can’t really describe it.’
The building was the first broch to be built in Scotland for 2,000 years.
‘It’s a mixture of exhilaration and disbelief,’ said Adam. ‘All the other entrants were of a very high calibre, and it would seem that any of them could have grabbed the top spot, so some deep humility too.
‘We are proud of the service levels we can deliver and we have an incredible team of dedicated staff who really care about getting it right, with a fanatical attention to detail. And, in terms of the landscapes, Harris speaks for itself – it’s one of the last great wilderness areas of Europe, a true coastal paradise.’
From the Western Isles to East Lothian, Sutherland to the Mull of Kintyre, Dunblane to Fife and Argyll the search to find Scotland’s Greatest Escape visited some incredible getaways.
Each week, two expert judges visited three different holiday locations from seven categories – Unique & Unusual, Luxury, Budget Friendly, Lochs, Glens & Bens, Foodie, Adventure & Island & Coastal.
Head judge, Marina Huggett, believes The Broch is a very worthy winner of the prestigious title.
‘From the monumental exterior structure, with its stunning architecture, influenced from Iron Age Brochs to the inspired detailing of the high-quality interiors, the overall aesthetic is faultless,’ she said.
‘Geographically, The Broch is an escape in every way. Harris is a very special place: home to some of the best beaches in the country and a wild rugged coastline.
‘The views from The Broch are both spectacular and breath taking, whatever the weather. The customer experience is exceptional – very subtle, but with care and attention on each step of the customer journey. There is a clear intention to go above-and-beyond to deliver a tailored and unique stay that will be remembered forever.
‘The key drivers for the business are its sense of place within the community. the use of local produce and products, employment of local people and sustainability.
‘The judges were unanimous in how impressed we were with the overall excellence of this escape. The Broch at Borve Lodge Estate epitomises everything that you would want to see in the winner of Scotland’s Greatest Escape.’
