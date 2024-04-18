The Broch: Drystone home on Harris inspired by Iron Age named Scotland’s Greatest Escape

A drystone home on the Isle of Harris, inspired by the Iron Age, has been named Scotland’s Greatest Escape.

Situated on the Borve Lodge Estate, The Broch was created by owners, husband and wife Adam and Cathra Kelliher.

The couple, who also own Taransay – the UK’s largest uninhabited island – bought the estate in 2007 and took three years to create the impressive building.

Cathra’s father, who was originally from Lancashire, came walking on the Isle of Harris when he was 17 and lost his heart to the island.

He brought Cathra and his family to Harris at every opportunity and, in 1985 when Cathra was 16 years old, he bought Borve Lodge Estate.

‘Adam and I have been coming here together ever since we met and our four children have all grown up feeling very at home here,’ said Cathra.

‘It feels completely surreal [to have won]. What started with an application that we didn’t think would even be picked off the slush pile, ended up with us winning – we can’t believe it. The process kept us on our toes…to have won, well, words can’t really describe it.’

The building was the first broch to be built in Scotland for 2,000 years.