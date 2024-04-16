Edinburgh Book Festival: Salman Rushdie, Alan Cumming, Richard Osman, Dolly Alderton and Matt Haig lead line-up

Salman Rushdie, Alan Cumming, Forbes Masson, Richard Osman, Dolly Alderton and Matt Haig will star at this year’s Edinburgh International Book Festival.

New festival director, Jenny Niven, revealed her plans for a reboot of the literary festival, with a series of 1000-capacity interviews at Edinburgh University’s McEwan Hall.

It comes following a new partnership with Edinburgh Fringe producer, Underbelly.

Booker Prize-winning Salman Rushdie who will appear at the festival live from his home in New York two years on from the knife attack that almost claimed his life. He will discuss a new memoir which reflects on his recovery.

Cumming and Masson will return to the stage to launch a new book sharing some hilarious tales about their classic comedy characters from Victor and Barry’s Kelvinside Compendium.

James O’Brien will appear fresh from his popular LBC radio show to discuss the current state of the UK and his book How They Broke Britian.

Cult favourite author of Heartstopper – now a smash-hit Netflix series – Alice Oseman will also take to the stage.

Every millennial’s parasocial best friend, Dolly Alderton, will discuss her work, including her achingly funny second novel Good Material.

Presenter turned author Richard Osman whose Thursday Murder Club series has been hugely successful will close out the event with a discussion on his new mystery series We Solve Murders.

Mental health activist Matt Haig, whose most recent book The Midnight Library has sold nine million copies returns to the Festival to discuss his upcoming novel The Life Impossible.

Chairs for the events include Jackie Kay, Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, Wren James, Mishal Husain, and Chitra Ramaswamy.

‘We are absolutely thrilled to be presenting such a stellar line-up in a venue that will enable us to welcome more people than ever before, in partnership with our friends at Underbelly,’ said Jenny.

‘These are just the first of our 2024 events, with a further incredible 500-plus still to be announced.

‘Our Front List line up gives a taste of what’s to come ranging from history to mystery, hope to romance, politics to comedy – and featuring some of the best interviewers in the business, including Mishal Husain and our very own Jackie Kay.

‘This marks the first release of events as we open an exciting new chapter for the Book Festival – we can’t wait to welcome audiences this August.’

The 2024 Edinburgh International Book Festival runs from 10 – 25 August, and takes place for the first time at the new Edinburgh Futures Institute on Lauriston Place.

The Front List – Event listings

Alan Cumming & Forbes Masson in Conversation with Jackie Kay

Victor and Barry’s Kelvinside Compendium

Saturday 10 Aug – 19:30

James O’Brien

Who Broke Britain?

Monday 12 Aug – 13:30

Alice Oseman in Conversation with Wren James

Heartstopper

Tuesday 13 Aug – 13:30

Dolly Alderton

Good Material

Wednesday 14 Aug – 15:30

Salman Rushdie in Conversation with Mishal Husain

Knife

Saturday 17 Aug – 17:30

Sarah Crossan (Schools event)

Where the Heart Should Be

Wednesday 21 Aug – 13:30

Philippa Gregory in Conversation with Val McDermid

Normal Women: 900 Years of Making History

Thursday 22 Aug – 13:30

Sponsored by The National Library of Scotland

Richard Osman in Conversation with Ian Rankin We Solve Murders

Saturday 24 Aug – 13:30

Sponsored by The Woodland Trust Scotland

Matt Haig in Conversation with Chitra Ramaswamy The Life Impossible

Sunday 25 Aug – 13:30

