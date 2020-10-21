Zoom calls inspire Loch Lomond’s lockdown beer

A BEER inspired by lockdown Zoom calls has been created by Loch Lomond Brewery.

“Zoom Time” is a New England-style India pale ale (IPA).

Fiona MacEachern, Loch Lomond Brewery’s managing director, said: “Zoom Time is very much a nod to the ‘new normal’ of socialising virtually; catching up with friends for a beer being no exception.”

The beer is one of 21 featuring in supermarket chain Lidl’s latest “Isle of Ale Festival”, which begins tomorrow.

Paul McQuade, Lidl’s head of Scottish buying, said: “Lidl continues to forge partnerships with the best breweries across Scotland to create collections of innovative and exclusive craft beers for our ever popular ‘Isle of Ale’ in-store promotions.

“Our latest line-up features an excellent range of darker, seasonal styles that are great for autumn as well as fruity, hop-forward IPAs that offer customers choice, quality and value.”

Beers from Dundee’s 71 Brewing, Glasgow’s Drygate Brewing, Edinburgh’s Barney’s Beer, and Alva’s Harviestoun are also included in the promotion.

