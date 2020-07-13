Turning beer byproducts into chairs

GRAINS left over from beer brewing and gin distilling are being turned into tables and chairs for Dundee Science Centre.

Aymeric Renoud named his furniture making business after “draff”, the wet grains left behind when beer is made.

Renoud adds a binder to draff from 71 Brewing in Dundee and botanicals used to make gin to turn them into a “mixture similar to a flapjack”, which he then moulds and presses into shape.

Draff is usually sold by distilleries and breweries as animal feed.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business and operations at Dundee Science Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Draff’s extraordinary work to the centre, which echoes our values of supporting local talent and sustainability, breathing new life into local materials through excellent design and innovation.”

Renoud added: “We are so pleased to be involved in a local project, especially one that values research and design.

“We hope, through Draff’s involvement, we can inform the younger generation about the importance of recycling and experimentation in design.”

Renoud’s furniture will sit inside the “We Are Explorers” gallery, where researchers from Dundee and St Andrews universities will study how young children think and learn.

When the gallery isn’t being used for experiments, it will be open to children and their carers as a quiet space within the bustling science centre.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.