Jeremy Clarkson to serve Hawkstone in Scotland

Scots will find it easier to get their hands on a pint of Jeremy Clarkson’s award-winning beer after a supply deal with national pub brand Marston’s.

Pubs across Scotland will be serving the original Hawkstone Lager, which has been named ‘officially amazing’ after winning gold at the 2024 World Beer Awards.

Jeremy Clarkson first began producing Hawkstone Lager at Diddly Squat Farm on the second series of Clarkson’s Farm, using his own spring barley to brew the pints.

With tones of citrus, malt, and a subtle bitterness, the original Hawkstone Lager is bold in flavour, with a smooth, delicious finish. Born in the Cotswolds, Hawkstone Lager is made with barley sourced directly from British farmers.

More than 100 Marston’s pubs across the UK will now be serving up Hawkstone, including four of the group’s pubs in Scotland – Camperdown Elm in Dundee, Highland Gate in Stirling, Lockards Farm, Dumfries and the Old Gatehouse, Kirkintilloch.

‘Farming isn’t just ‘how’ Hawkstone is made, it’s ‘why’ it’s made,’ Clarkson said.

‘The more Hawkstone you drink, the more barley we buy from British farmers. That’s why we’re thrilled Marston’s is serving pints on draught in over 100 pubs nationwide.

‘So visit your local Marston’s pub and enjoy a pint of Hawkstone and help us celebrate the farming community this festive season.’

