Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas… Day 5

On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… A classic afternoon tea with a festive twist at Hotel Du Vin

The perfect combination of sweet and savoury, although a little naughty, it’s worth every bite, with mince pies, cakes, scones, seasonal sandwiches and delicious savouries.

Washed down with a cup of the outstandingly good tea infusions created for Hotel du Vin by Bird & Blend Teas, who focus on developing unique blends of tea.

Or enjoy with Champagne to mark the occasion! After all, it’s all about indulging at this time of year. Hotel du Vin Edinburgh, 11 Bistro Place, Edinburgh. To book your table please email: events.edinburgh@hotelduvin.com.

www.hotelduvin.com, 0131 285 1479.

Follow along with the 12 days of Christmas.