Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year revealed

A traditional Victorian home in Lesmahagow has been crowded the winner of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2024.

Interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell judged five festive homes during the hour-long Christmas special on BBC One Scotland before crowning the champion.

Festive Farmhouse, in South Lanarkshire, is home to Angela and Mark Breen and their four children Marylee, Samuel, Marcus and Rosa.

For the Breen’s, Christmas is all about getting everyone involved in the festivities from baking to crafting as well as collecting foliage and making dried fruit for handmade decorations.

Angela and Mark also incorporate their kids arts and crafting in their festive interiors with a Christmas tree adorned with their artwork and hand-drawn pictures sprinkled throughout the home.

This year, the Christmas version of the popular Scotland’s Home of the Year visited homes in Lesmahagow, Cumbernauld, Dalkeith, Alloa and Fraserburgh.

‘Winning Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2024 is an unbelievable achievement,’ Angela said.

‘We have watched every episode since the show started, but never in our wildest dreams did we think we could ever be considered for taking part in the show, never mind winning.

‘We moved into our home four years ago, four days before Christmas, with four young children, no electricity or heating and a full renovation project ahead of us.

‘Winning is the best compliment, and the recognition for all our hard work is gratefully received. We are absolutely delighted and still living in our Cloud Nine bubble.’

With the farmhouse dating back to 1865, for Angela, it was important to stay true to her home’s history when choosing her Christmas designs.

‘We adopted a traditional approach to decorating for Christmas. Lots of velvet, burgundy, natural foliage, dried oranges, and handmade crafts,’ she said.

‘It was a family effort, and the children love to get on board with creating decorations and adding their own interpretations of what a Victorian Christmas should look like.’

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones said: ‘The Festive Farmhouse in Lesmahagow is the epitome of what anyone visiting this planet would imagine the perfect Scottish Christmas home to be.

‘So cozy and welcoming, a beautifully restored and timeless setting for a truly magical family celebration.’

