Once Upon a Time in Scotland: Hollywood legend Harrison Ford becomes the new face of Glenmorangie whisky

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has become the new face of Glenmorangie whisky as he dons on kilt in a series of short films released to announce the partnership.

Directed by fellow actor Joel Edgerton, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon will appear in a series of 12 episodic films – titled Once Upon a Time in Scotland.

The campaign sees the Indiana Jones star visit Glenmorangie’s 180-year-old home in Tain to learn about their distillation process.

In the films, we see Harrison getting to grips with the nuances of Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, as well as bonding with locals over a dram of single malt.

Highland locations such as 19th-century Ardross Castle, where The Traitors is filmed, and Loch Glass are featured in the series.

Appearing alongside Harrison is the real Glenmorangie distillery team, who embraced their first experience of acting alongside the cinema legend.

‘I loved working with the team at the Distillery — they were all great,’ Harrison said. ‘The whole process of filming was full of unanticipated joys: little unexpected moments.

‘It’s a tribute to Glenmorangie’s sensibilities that they let us be less than totally serious.

‘I think what Joel has produced has a certain charm to it, because it’s unpretentious and just amusing.’

The episodic series is complemented with still images shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. They feature Harrison donning a stylish Scottish kilt designed by streetwear brand Palace.

Director Joel Edgerton said: ‘I’ve spent my whole life watching commercials that follow an expected format and so I really like it when things are a little disruptive, fun, and irreverent.

‘It was nice that we got a chance within the very traditional industry of whisky to get behind the scenes, to subvert the seriousness that often goes into an advertising campaign and have fun with that.

‘I hope that people get to see the short film and the full-length episodes – and enjoy them and share them around.’

