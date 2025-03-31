John Bellany: Life of one of the most notable British artists celebrated in Edinburgh

He’s regarded as one of the most notable British artists of the 20th century and widely known for his fearless self-portraitists.

But now the life of artist John Bellany will be celebrated in Edinburgh, near the fishing town of Port Seton where he was born.

John Bellany: A Life in Self-Portraiture will showcase more than 80 works, including paintings, drawings, prints, and sketchbooks, spanning from the 1960s until 2013.

Bellany was one of the most prolific and fearless self-portraitists in art history, obsessively documenting his own image through a variety of mediums.

From his early student studies in the 1960s to the epic pictorial narratives of his later years, Bellany’s works reveal the artist’s complex relationship with himself, his identity, and the world around him.

Throughout his life, he explored self-portraiture not just as an artistic exercise but as a means of delving into personal and universal themes—often disguising himself as mythical figures or fantastical characters.

The remarkable exhibition at City Art Centre invites visitors into Bellany’s world through the lens of his own self-exploration.

It will present a diverse collection of works, many of which have never been seen publicly before, and are on loan from public and private collections across the UK, including the artist’s own estate.

The works span Bellany’s entire career, providing a vivid and evocative portrayal of his life as he saw it.

‘John Bellany: A Life in Self-Portraiture offers not only an extraordinary exhibition of the artist’s work but also a comprehensive programme of events designed to enhance the visitor experience and provide new perspectives on Bellany’s life and legacy,’ said Val Walker from the City of Edinburgh Council.

‘It’s fantastic to have such personal insight into his life and works. Whether through lectures, gallery tours with curators, or hands-on creative workshops, these events offer something for every visitor to engage with Bellany’s art on a deeper level.’

The exhibition is accompanied by a publication featuring a foreword by Helen Bellany and essays by curators Bill Hare and Sandy Moffat.

In addition to the exhibition, a rich programme of events has been developed to offer deeper insights into the artist’s work, his personal life, and his ongoing legacy.

John Bellany: A Life in Self-Portraiture opens on Saturday 31 May at City Art Centre.

