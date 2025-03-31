Life on the Loch: Former timber bothy on shores of Loch Tay hits the market – and comes with a private beach

If you have ever wanted to live on a Scottish Loch, this might just be the property for you – and it comes with a private beach.

Nestled in an elevated position overlooking the breathtaking Loch Tay, Waterfall Cottage is a former timber bothy turned four bedroom cottage.

Set within 2.45 acres of land, the grounds are a delight in every season with a mature garden filled with a superb variety of shrubs and trees.

A charming orchard is situated just below the house and a path leads down to the banks of Loch Tay and the private pebble beach.

The sunroom at the front of the cottage is bathed in natural light with triple-aspect windows providing uninterrupted views across Loch Tay.

From there, double doors lead onto a delightful wooden decking area, perfect for al fresco dining.

At the heart of the home is a spacious sitting and dining room, featuring a wood-burning stove.

It’s on the market with Galbraith for £350,000.

‘Waterfall Cottage is a true gem, offering flexible accommodation that makes the most of its stunning surroundings,’ said Iain Paterson who is handling the sale.

‘Enjoying a prime position on the hillside, the views are extensive and can be enjoyed from throughout the property, particularly the sunroom and outdoor decking area, supporting the seamless merging of indoor-outdoor living.

‘The garden extends right down to the banks of Loch Tay reaching a private pebble beach, and a boat house adds to the appeal of the property, offering extensive possibilities for further enjoying life on the loch.’

