Gin Bothy unveils plans for a whisky distillery on a historic smuggling route

Scottish producer Gin Bothy has unveiled plans for a whisky distillery on a historic smuggling route.

The distillery in Glen Prosen, Angus, sits on land which was previously a sporting estate but is now owned by Forestry and Land Scotland. The estate once formed part of a whisky smuggling route in the 19th century.

The Bothy Distillery will offer an ‘immersive whisky retreat’ experience, with the visitor centre set to welcome guests in July and production commencing in August to produce 300 casks in its first year.

To minimise the environmental and traffic impact, the distillery will be open by appointment only.

Gin Bothy is one of Scotland’s most award-winning craft gin producers and was included in the 2024 Oscar Nominees official gift bags.

Founded by Kim Cameron, the distillery marks an exciting new chapter for the Angus-based brand as it expands into whisky distillation.

‘This is an exciting milestone for Bothy Trading as we take our passion for Scottish spirits and local produce into whisky production,’ Kim said.

‘The history of the site, once part of an old whisky smuggling route, makes this project even more special.

‘Working with Organic Architects, we are committed to revitalising this incredible location with care and purpose to create a distillery that honours the past, brings legal distilling to the area, and supports the future of our rural community.’

Architects said The Bothy Distillery has been designed with sustainability in mind, running on hydroelectricity and using sustainable waste removal processes.

