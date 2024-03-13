Holyrood Distillery launch Embra: a new peated dram

Holyrood Distillery has launched its 2nd single malt whisky, Embra, setting the stage for an exploration into peated whisky.

Embra is the first in a series of single malt whiskies set to release in 2024, with each expression designed to demonstrate the independent distillery’s creativity and barrier breaking approach to whisky making.

Distillery Manager, Calum Rae, said,

‘At Holyrood Distillery, we are relentlessly focused on experimentation and innovation to produce exceptional, interesting and flavourful spirits. We won’t be creating a core range of whiskies, instead we’ll be focusing on small batch releases – this means each expression will let our whisky makers push the flavour boundaries.

‘Edinburgh is the gateway to Scotland for many people and this is the idea at the heart of the first of this series. Embra is triple-cask matured with a variety of yeasts and malts including chocolate malt, heavily peated malt and passion fruit wine yeast. This combination creates the perfect balance of bold smoky flavours and textures of peated whisky, while still being accessible to a new whisky drinker.’

Embra also reveals the illustrative ‘lino-cut’ label design style, which takes inspiration from iconographic images of St Leonard – not only is Holyrood Distillery located in St Leonard’s Lane in Edinburgh’s southside but St Leonard was the patron saint of barrel makers.

Holyrood Distillery was founded in 2019 and in October 2023, the urban distillery launched its inaugural single malt, Arrival, one of the first single malt whiskies produced in Edinburgh in a century.

Embra is priced at £67 and will be available via Master of Malt, Whisky Exchange, Hard to find Whisky, Royal Mile Whiskies as well as Holyrood Distillery’s online shop.

Holyrood Distillery

19 St Leonard’s Lane,

Edinburgh

EH8 9SH

0131 285 8977