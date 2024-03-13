Photo Essay: Corner on the Square, Muir of Ord

Corner on the Square may seem like any other delicatessen, but why is it that people all over the country flock to visit? Even the Hebridean Baker has been to experience this place first-hand. Photography intern Rachel Bolton heads to the deli to see what all the fuss is about

Established in 2003, Corner on the Square has provided the people of Easter Ross and beyond with a warm, friendly place to eat as well as shop for locally produced foods. I wanted to take a closer look to find out just how special it really is.

I had only visited Muir of Ord once before, and so was unaware of why this deli – which sits just nine miles outside of Inverness – was so well known. Corner on the Square is no stranger to tourists as it lies at the beginning/end of the iconic North Coast 500 route. After almost two decades, Corner on the Square started a new chapter with Tara and Lewis taking over the establishment. I spoke to co-owner Tara about her time at the deli.

Tara had been a customer there for 15 years, but when Corner on the Square went up for sale, she was worried that someone would come and change it, losing the place that both Tara and the wider community had come to know and love.

‘I felt the pressure – they were big shoes to fill,’ she told me.

Tara and Lewis knew that it was up to them to save the much loved business. For the siblings, it was all about building on the brand that previous owners, Gary and Jacqui, built as well as expanding on and enhancing what was already there.

Muir of Ord itself is a beautiful little village full of life. When speaking to both Tara and assistant manager, Joanna Renwick, they both told me that Corner on the Square is not the only reason the area is so popular. Although small, both noted that it is full of independent shops with something for everyone.

I have been to my fair share of cafes, restaurants and delis in Scotland, so I wanted to see just what Corner on the Square is like to those familiar with the everyday Scottish eatery experience. Although I’m not a regular customer at Corner on the Square, I was blown away with how kind the staff were. When you spend a lot of time in the city, sometimes coming home to a place with a small-town cafe with a family-orientated atmosphere is all you want.

‘I think the reason Corner on the Square has been so successful is down to a combination of everything – everyone talks about the great vibe, the amazing service, the quality of food, the friendly staff,’ says Tara.

A big part of the business when you’re running a deli is of course the food. I can confirm, now having eaten there on two occasions for breakfast, that the food is delightful. What’s more, if you’re looking for fine food to bring home as a gift for others, or perhaps something special for Christmas time, Corner on the Square ticks a lot of boxes. On top of the sit-in dining on offer in the restaurant, there is also a large selection of alcohol from across the world, cheeses, meats, cakes, scones and more – it’s a treasure trove of food.

When talking to Tara about the produce, she made it known that all of her stock comes from local producers, no matter how big or small, ‘even if we buy one single product from them that is made in their own kitchen at their house’. This is especially touching to hear, not only as it further backs up just what Corner on the Square means to the community, but also on a more global note. Everyday we are reminded of the pressures of fast food and consumption, but businesses like Corner on the Square are helping to tackle the issue, allowing people to grow locally, and buy locally.

All in all, it is clear to see why Corner on the Square holds such a brilliant reputation across the country, as it’s not everyday that you experience such kindness and consideration in every single aspect of the business. So, next time you head north, consider stopping by this little gem of a deli in Muir of Ord.