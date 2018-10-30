Yule Fest Leith returns for the festival season

Following the success of this summer’s first-ever Chill Fest, the team behind the month-long festival of frivolity are back for Yule Fest Leith.

They will bring back the concept for Christmas, with a decidedly festive flavour and even more special offers and events than before.

Yule Fest will be a cosy celebration of EH6’s thriving bar scene, bringing hygge to the streets of Leith, alongside a host of limited-edition winter warmer cocktails, special discounts and exclusive events to help locals get into the yuletide spirit.

Launching on Monday, 5 November, and running until Saturday 5th January, Leith will become a Christmassy cocktail community, with 15 of the district’s top bars offering an array of delicious cocktails that capture the true flavour of the most wonderful time of the year, for just £5 each.

Beloved bars including The Lioness of Leith, Finn & Bear, Noble’s, The Roseleaf, Sofi’s and Malmaison have all come together to create an exciting programme of cocktails, events and offers for Leith locals to look forward to. And this time around, the offers are bigger and better than before.

For your £5 wristband price, customers will be able to enjoy all of the special-edition cocktails for just £5 each, as well as exclusive discounts on winter dishes and coffee/cake combos, to help you get your hygge on and enjoy the Christmas spirit.

Bars including The Granary, Bar Brigg and the Black Pig & Oyster will also be hosting some special seasonal events to help you have a very happy holiday, including cheese and mulled wine evenings at Tapa, and a fabulously festive Christmas market at Sofi’s, to help you get your Christmas shopping done.

It couldn’t be simpler to get involved; simply purchase your Yule Fest wristband for £5 from www.yulefestleith.com, and keep it for the duration of the festival.

Every time you head to one of the participating bars, simply show your wristband to the bartender to be entitled to that bar’s signature cocktail for just £5, as well as any of their other Yule Fest discounts and offers. The wristband can be used as little or as often as you like, so you can spend the festive season sampling all 15 signature cocktails throughout November and December, and go back for your favourite whenever you fancy.

Sponsored by both the award-winning Oro Gin and Edinburgh taxi company, Central Taxis, and organised by the teams behind Malmaison on The Shore and the Boda Bar Group, proceeds from Yule Fest Leith wristbands will be donated to two local charities supporting Leith residents.

The first, Hidden Door, is an arts organisation which opens up urban spaces as a platform for emerging artists, musicians and filmmakers; they were most recently responsible for restoring Leith Theatre as a live music venue earlier this year. The second, Leithers Don’t Litter, is a community initiative dedicated to keeping the streets of Leith clean, safe and litter-free for current residents and future generations.

The full list of bars involved in the festival, along with their signature cocktails are:

The Lioness of Leith: Apple Strudel; Roseleaf: Hot Apple Toddy; Bar Brig: Spiced Christmas Flip; The Granary: Spiced Orange; Finn & Bear: Dark Matter Chocolate Old Fashioned; Black Pig & Oyster: TBC; Tapa: Terry’s Chocolate Orange Martini; Malmaison by The Shore: Merry Angel; Sofi’s: Sofi’s Xmas Old Fashioned and Sofi’s Dirty Tea; Boda: Apple Pie;

Victoria’s: The Crackling Fire; Joseph Pearce: Jack Frost; Teuchters Landing: Rusty Nail; Noble’s Café Bar & Restaurant: Golden Fleece; The Barologist: Spiced Chambord Martini; Toast: From Tennessee to Porto.

To get involved, head to www.yulefestleith.com.