Winter garden bar launches at The Botanics

The Gateway Restaurant at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is transforming its outdoor area in to a winter wonderland, with a new bar opening in time for the festive season.

The Winter Garden Bar at The Botanics offers a cosy spot for guests to enjoy a Christmas drink during December.

Coinciding with the start of the popular Christmas at the Botanics event, the Winter Garden Bar includes a pop-up Champagne bar and Edinburgh Gin tipple truck, with old favourites Tennents and Magners available on draught.

Fraser Sharp, general manager for Sodexo at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: ‘What better way to celebrate the countdown to the festive season than overlooking the magical Botanics with a glass of something delicious in your hand?

‘This is the first time we will be open in the evening to the general public – guests can enjoy our array of pop-up bars, with the option to eat in one of the restaurants too. We are aiming to create a really welcoming festive spot, with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and of course plenty of blankets to allow customers to enjoy being outdoors, whatever the weather.’

The Gateway Restaurant is also open periodically throughout December, serving a delicious festive menu incorporating fresh, seasonal ingredients grown on-site at the Market Garden. Diners are encouraged to book early, with this year’s Christmas at the Botanics light trail already driving reservations.

More information about Christmas events and dining can be found on the restaurant’s website.