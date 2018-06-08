What an honour for chef’s creative thinking

A chef at a hotel in Inverness-shire has been named Creative Chef of the Year at Scottish Food Awards 2018.

Links House head chef Javi Dominguez Santos was crowned with the title at the recent Scottish Food Awards held in the beautiful King’s Hall in Edinburgh.

Many of Scotland’s food stars were been recognised at the Scottish Food Awards 2018 which celebrate and reward the very best in Scottish food and the specialist Chef’s working in Scotland’s finest hotels and restaurants.

The Scottish Food Awards are designed to reward Scotland’s chefs, restaurants and service professionals. They also shine the spotlight on the local towns which provide an exceptional culinary experience.

The black tie celebration welcomed guests from across Scotland.

Javi was thrilled to collect the award for Creative Chef of the Year. Well known for his unusual presentation and exciting flavour combinations, he was delighted to be recognised at this National event.

Nick Gorton, general manager at Links House, said: ‘We are simply delighted for Javi, this is recognition for the hard work not only in the kitchen but in the planning of menus and sourcing of the very best ingredients.

‘The new menu in the Orangery Restaurant is a perfect example of Javi’s creativity and flair for food and flavours.’