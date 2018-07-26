Warning to those collecting their own seafood

A Scottish council has warned people collecting their own seafood to beware of high levels of shellfish toxin.

Monitoring work undertaken on behalf of Food Standards Scotland has identified raised levels of shellfish toxins in Loch Leurbost in Lewis.

Eating shellfish such as mussels, cockles, or razor fish from these areas may pose a risk to human health and notices to warn the public and casual gatherers have been posted at various locations on the shore.

Commercial shellfish harvesters in these areas have been contacted by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and steps taken to postpone harvesting until algae levels subside.

A spokesman said: ‘It is a sensible precaution to avoid eating shellfish from these areas until further notice.

‘The Comhairle is monitoring the situation and will remove warning notices when it improves.’