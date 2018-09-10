Vegan fish and chips added to Glasgow pub menu

A Glasgow pub has launched a vegan range as part of its new menu and is encouraging locals to tuck into the new plant-based offering.

The vegan range, which is available now at Hungry Horse pub, the Projectionist on Kings Inch Road, in Braehead, features seven plant-based dishes, including pub classic fish and chips, which is produced by VBites and is made of succulent fish-free ‘fish’ flakes, and a Bakewell tart which is served with vegan vanilla flavoured ice cream.

David Coles, general manager at the Projectionist, said: ‘We know our local customers have a wide range of diets and tastes, so it’s important that we experiment with exciting new dishes and flavour combinations to ensure we cater for this.

‘We’ve not only introduced a number of new plant-based dishes to our menu, but we’ve also put a spin on some of the traditional pub classics we offer, such as fish and chips which is now available with vegan fish-free flakes and is already proving popular with locals.

‘So, whether you’re vegan, veggie, or just fancy trying something new, we look forward to welcoming people in Glasgow to come and try our tasty new meat-free offering!’

The dishes on offer include:

Starter

· Vegan roasted tomato soup, served with vegan poppy seed bun

Mains

· Classic salad bowl with crumbled falafel with sesame seeds (salad topper)

· Mix it up – three vegan fish free fillets with sauces and sides available

· Chickpea and sweet potato curry

· Vegan fish-free fillets and chips

· Vegan falafel burger

Dessert

· Vegan Bakewell tart served with vegan vanilla flavoured ice cream

The vegan range is available now at the Projectionist, which is part of pub chain, Hungry Horse.