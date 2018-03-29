Two new arrivals at award-winning Scottish hotel

Links House at Royal Dornoch has announced the arrival of a new head chef and food and beverage manager.

It coincides with the 2018 opening of their expanded restaurant. Links House was the recent winner of the HITA Award for Best Restaurant Experience in the Highlands and Islands.

The award-winning Orangery has been closed for the Winter season in order to implement a major expansion of the restaurant and renown wine cellar. The Orangery will now seat over 30 people and will be more able to meet demand

from non-residents of the hotel.

Links House proprietor Todd Warnock said: ‘We have been so pleased by the reviews and awards of our restaurant and we were disappointed we simply couldn’t meet customer demand last season.

‘Hence, we have virtually doubled the size of the restaurant, doubled our wine cellar and upgraded our entire team. We are very excited for the 2018 season.’

In addition to the expansion, Javier Santos has joined Links House as new head chef. Javi has been a prodigy of the Roux stable for several years, serving most recently as head chef at award-winning Rockpool Reserve in Inverness since 2013.

He has also worked within the Roux organization at Michelin stared, Le Gavroche and The Waterside Inn. Javi was born and raised in Barcelona, and is classically French trained. He is a member of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts and winner of the Rising Star award from the Scottish Hotel Awards.

Javi looks to expand the exceptional reputation of Links House for the finest Highland cuisine utilizing a vast network of local specialty suppliers. Javi and his partner Mireia, who also joins Links House in a guest services role, have moved to Dornoch with their beloved dog, Buddy.

Fiona Herd has also joined Links House as food and beverage manager. Fiona has an extensive experience in the hospitality and events industry.

Fiona, who has managed her own hospitality recruitment business, previously served as events and business development executive at the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh.

Most recently she was hospitality lecturer with the North Highland College UHI based at Burghfield House, Dornoch.

The Orangery will reopen on April 1 serving afternoon tea, Sunday lunch and dinners to both Links House hotel residents as well as members of the public, seven days per week.

Again, the Orangery will focus on seasonal delicacies with a Highland flare, locally sourced from a selection of the finest specialty suppliers.

The menu this year will be fully a la carte celebrating the best of Highland larder with the freshest local ingredients. Additionally, this year will include a seasonal tasting menu.

The wine list, considered by many to be the most expansive in the Highlands, boasts many aged French, Italian and

American classics as well as some very special surprises.

To make a booking at Links House call 01862 810279 of click HERE.