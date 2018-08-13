Time to tee off National Afternoon Tea Week

This week is National Afternoon Tea Week – and there’s a ‘tee’ with a difference in Ayrshire.

Running from 13–19 August, the five-star Trump Turnberry served up the ultimate ‘tee’ on the spectacular greens of The Ailsa golf course.

Overlooking the iconic Turnberry lighthouse, the unique take on this great British tradition – complete with three tiers of delicate sandwiches and cakes, and finished with scones, clotted cream and strawberry preserves, not to mention

Turnberry’s own special blend of tea – was served at the ninth hole of one of the most captivating backdrops in golf.

Guests can normally enjoy afternoon tea in the heart of the hotel, The Grand Tea Lounge & Bar, with breath-taking views across the Irish Sea to Ailsa Craig and the Isle of Arran. The menu is expertly created by the Scottish Food Awards 2018’s Pastry Chef of the Year, Turnberry’s own Andrew MacKay, and his team.

As well as a traditional offering, guests can choose from two specialist afternoon teas including Sparking Afternoon Tea served with a refreshing sparkling wine, or the Hendricks Gin Afternoon Tea served with a Hendrick’s Tea Pressé Cocktail.

Tea connoisseurs will be spoilt for choice with over 20 types of tea available to choose from on the Sommeliers Trolley, including the Turnberry special blend, selected from Fairtrade certified farms in Kenya, Assam and Sri Lanka, with a smooth, mellow character.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: ‘Afternoon tea is always spectacular here, but we wanted to give it an extra special twist for National Afternoon Tea Week.

‘Normally afternoon tea is served in The Grand Tea Lounge & Bar, however, here at Trump Turnberry our team loves to go above and beyond to make experiences extra special for our guests.

‘We look forward to welcoming visitors to the hotel soon for our luxurious afternoon tea – whether in our beautiful lounge or somewhere more adventurous within the resort.’

Served from noon-5pm, Afternoon Tea at Trump Turnberry starts at £30 per person and £15 per child for the Little Angels Afternoon Tea.