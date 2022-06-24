Which images have caught the eye of Scottish Field’s team this week? Peter Ranscombe takes a light-hearted flick through photos of Fleurs de Villes, fraffiti , and more.

THE Scottish Contemporary Art Network (SCAN) launched its #ArtUnlocks campaign this week to highlight how “art and artists are enhancing lives and enriching communities all over Scotland”.

Art fans are encouraged “to visit a gallery, take part in an art activity, or seek an artistic experience that really means something to them”.

Karen Gillan and Annie Lennox have joined Marilyn Monroe and Mary Queen of Scots by being immortalised in flowers this week at the Fleurs de Villes display in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

The floral festival’s first Scottish outing opened yesterday, and runs until 3 July.

Staying with St James Quarter, and The Alchemist chain of bars has announced that it’s going to open a second branch in Edinburgh.

News of its £1.5 million George Street venue – which will employ 60 staff – follows hot-on-the-heels of its announcement that it’ll open a branch in Glasgow later this year, adding to its initial outlet in Edinburgh’s up-market shopping centre.

From alchemy to astrology – or should that be astronomy?

Bill Williamson, Carol Salisbury, and Andrea Thompson were among the early risers who visited the Crawick Multiverse, near Sanquhar, on Tuesday morning to mark the summer solstice.

Also doon south, students from Heriot-Watt University this week helped to launch “A Yarn Worth Spinning”, an exhibition running at The Great Tapestry of Scotland’s Discovery Centre in Galashiels on 6-17 July.

Students whose work features in the exhibit include: Caitlin Butler from Edinburgh; Claire Kennedy from Ontario; Emma Kilpatrick from Perth; Kaci McEwan from Strathaven; Lisa Morgan from Aberdeen; and Maisie Keery from Glasgow.

Some slightly younger students were also celebrating this week, as Renfrewshire Libraries’ toy library resumed more services as coronavirus restrictions continued to ease.

Katie Higgins, aged seven, and her three-year-old brother, George, from Paisley, shared their enthusiasm for the camera.

The Yardworks Festival returned to Glasgow’s SWG3 last weekend for its fourth outing and the first since 2019.

Yardworks is one of Europe’s biggest events to celebrate graffiti and street art.

Meanwhile, over at Kelvingrove Park, more than 44,000 people turned out for last weekend’s Dandelion Festival.

Acts including Les Amazon d’Afrique, Newton Faulkner, and Admiral Fallow Niteworks performed on a stage in front of the “Pavilion of Perpetual Light”, a set featuring vegetables growing in boxes.

Don’t miss photographer Kimberley Grant’s stunning adventure photos in the July issue of Scottish Field magazine.