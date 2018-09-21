The Scottish gin industry crowns its champions

The Scottish gin industry united in celebration last night (Thursday), as the winners in the second annual Scottish Gin Awards were revealed.

Founded in 2016, the Scottish Gin Awards celebrate and promote the growing range of high quality gins produced in Scotland.

This independent competition is judged by a panel of experts drawn from across the sector, bringing together industry experience and market knowledge to recognise the greatest achievements in the Scottish gin industry.

The awards were presented by presenter and journalist, Kaye Adams, alongside radio broadcaster and award-winning comedian, Des Clarke.

And Isle of Skye Distillers were on top of the world after winning the Distilled Gin of the Year category at the 2018 Scottish Gin Awards.

The Portree-based distillery’s Misty Isle Gin was named by a panel of judges as the winner of the prestigious gold medal award at a ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow.

Alistair Wilson, managing director at Isle of Skye Distillers, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to win the Distilled Gin of the Year category at the Scottish Gin Awards.

‘As Scotland’s national awards for the gin industry, taking home a Gold award means so much to us. The fact that Misty Isle Gin has achieved this while we’re still only in our second year of production is just wonderful. Being acknowledged by such a prestigious judging panel helps to show we’re on the right track, distilling a spirit which is produced locally right here on Skye, from start to finish.’

Isle of Skye Distillers was founded in 2016 by brothers Alistair and Thomas Wilson. An independent, family-owned distillery, Isle of Skye Distillers is the first producer of gin on the island.

Winners were:

Scottish Gin Distillery of the Year, Isle of Harris Distillers.

Gin of the Year: Original Gin, Eden Mill.

London Dry Gin of the Year: Gold, Original Gin, Eden Mill; silver, Boe Scottish Gin, Boe Gin; bronze, Crossbill 100% Highland Dry Gin.

Distilled Gin of the Year: Gold, Misty Isle Gin, Isle of Skye Distillers; silver, Persie Dog Days Gin, Persie Distillery; bronze, Hills & Harbour Gin, Crafty Distillery.

Navy Strength Gin of the Year: Gold, Still River – Uncut, Deeside Distillery; silver, Arkh-Angell Storm Strength Edition, Orkney Distilling; bronze, Cannonball Gin, Edinburgh Gin.

Cask Gin of the Year: Gold, Makar Cask Aged Gin Matured in Mulberry Wood, Glasgow Distillery Company; silver, Pickering’s Islay Oak Aged Gin, Summerhall Distillery; bronze, Oak Gin, Eden Mill.

Speciality Gin of the Year: Gold, McQueen Mocha Gin, McQueen Gin; silver, Shetland Reel Simmer Gin, Shetland Distillery Company; bronze, McQueen Spiced Chocolate Orange Gin, McQueen Gin.

Gin Liqueur of the Year: Gold, Boe Scottish Bramble Gin Liqueur, Boe Gin; silver, Pomegranate & Rose Gin Liqueur, Edinburgh Gin; bronze, Boe Peach & Hibiscus Gin Liqueur, Boe Gin.

Growth Business of the Year: Edinburgh Gin.

Excellence in Marketing: Eden Mill.

Best Marketing Campaign: Persie Distillery.

Excellence in Branding: Electric Spirit Co.