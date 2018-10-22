The Gin Lounge is ready for its Scottish debut

A new gin festival is set to be held in Scotland in early December.

The team behind The Whisky Lounge is bringing its latest concept to Scotland for the first time – The Gin Lounge.

Following six successful whisky festivals in Edinburgh, they plan to host their first gin festival north of the border in Edinburgh on Saturday 1 December 2018. Taking place at the Assembly Rooms on George Street, the festival will bring together over 60 different gins.

Gin-lovers will be able to sample products from a range of brands, including Islay Gin, Edinburgh Gin, No. 3, Cotswold Gin, Lakes Gin, Bathtub, Arbikie, Kokoro, IWSC and Boutiquey Gin to name but a few.

Attendees will also be able to taste Islay’s only gin, Nerabus Islay Gin, for the first time since the product was launched by husband and wife team, John and Audrey Gow, in May this year.

Leading beverage company, Fentimans, will be on hand throughout the event to provide a range of specially crafted mixers including the popular Pink Grapefruit Tonic Water, Valencian Orange Tonic Water and Rose Lemonade.

The Edinburgh Gin Lounge Festival will take place between noon-4pm and will include a series of Master Classes as part of the experience. Led by industry experts, festival goers will be able to create their own gin, try their hand at cocktail making, and learn more about botanical brewing from Fentimans head flavourist.

Amanda Ludlow, founder of The Gin Lounge and co-founder of The Whisky Lounge, said: ‘The Gin Lounge offers people across Edinburgh and further afield the chance to discover their favourite new tipples, learn more about the craft behind creating different gins, and try their hand at making their very own gin.

‘Following the success of The Whisky Lounge, we wanted to bring our expertise and passion for gin together and I believe the

Edinburgh Gin Lounge Festival will do just that. An exciting, multi-sensory experience, it offers a day out with a difference, and somewhere to escape the festive madness during the first week of December.’

Over 10,000 people have increased their love for gin already this year, thanks to a range of gin schools and blending classes led by The Gin Lounge across the UK.

Tickets for The Edinburgh Gin Lounge Festival are on sale now and cost just £45, including all gin and tonics samples and a commemorative glass.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.theginlounge.com.