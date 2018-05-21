The appliance of science helps create new gin

A Scottish distiller announce the launch of its debut gin – based on a scientific understanding of flavour compounds.

The Oro Distilling Company has released Oro – a small-batch London Dry gin with a unique blend of botanicals.

Oro is a slow-distilled gin, which the company describes as the first ‘Scottish Dry gin’, created with 100% British Grain Spirit, macerated for 24 hours and distilled over a period of 15-17 hours, in a purpose-built fully coppered still to ensure the flavour compounds are separated out and delicate notes are not lost.

Specific scientific research has been applied to Oro at every turn; from the dilution point and solvent extraction method through to the particular type of still used.

Oro is distilled with a total of 15 botanicals, with juniper, vanilla and coriander most notable, along with a warming sense of spice coming from cinnamon and pink peppercorns, plus one secret ingredient. Oro is bottled at 43% abv (alcohol by volume) to best enhance the smoothness and balance of the flavours.

Owned by the Clynick family, based in Dumfriesshire, the new gin was developed by head distiller Ray Clynick and creative director Jacqueline Clynick, along with their team of experts in science, chemistry and distilling, with a heavy focus on using scientific research and production methods in order to create the finest ‘Scottish Dry gin’ possible, which forms an essential part of the brand identity.

The Oro Gin name was chosen to augment the sense of luxury that this gin brings (‘Oro’ means gold in both Spanish and Italian’). The sleek bottle design has also been created with gold in mind, with the logo using concentric circles to represent the atomic suborbital structure of gold itself. Carefully considered and seriously stylish, Oro is a gin with sophistication in abundance.

Ray said: ‘We are delighted to be introducing our debut gin to the world, with Oro Gin. Months of scientific research has gone into developing the first Scottish Dry gin, and we are confident that the end result will bring a unique dimension to the premium gin market.’

A 70cl bottle of Oro Gin is priced at £38 and is available to buy via the Oro website and via online suppliers, Master of Malt and Majestic.

The Oro Distilling Company is a family-owned venture, headed up by Ray, a scientist who is also a graduate of the prestigious Heriot Watt International Centre for Brewing & Distilling. Having built a bespoke distillery in the south of Scotland, all Oro gins are now produced and bottled there under Ray’s careful eye.