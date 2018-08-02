Take it as red with this surprising summer wine trend

There’s a new trend in red wine this summer, which may shock some grape aficionados.

Red wine in summer – yes, you read that correctly. It’s an idea being championed by a leading supermarket.

Lidl’s Master of Wine Richard Bampfield says hot summer weather is what light reds, served chilled, are made for, and reveals the top tips for serving red during a heatwave.

Richard advocates throwing an ice cube into a glass of red for those die-hard red lovers who prefer to drink red in summer.

Lidl has launched a new wine tour including a red wine perfect for balmy summer evenings and al-fresco dining – and wine buffs say it’s best served chilled.

He said: ‘Not just any red qualifies for chilling. Leave blockbuster Cabernets in the wine rack until Autumn. What you want are light, fruity examples with lower alcohol and softer tannins.

‘Time in the fridge will increase the freshness, so the wines taste juicier and even more appetising.’

So what is the best way to chill red wine? Put the bottle in the fridge for 25 minutes before serving, or plunge into an ice bucket filled with a mix of ice and water for 8-10 minutes.

For faster results, just throw in an ice cube — if you opt for more than one cube just take them out before they start diluting the wine. A neat solution is actually to chill the glasses before pouring in the wine.

Hitting shelves nationwide, the latest Lidl Wine Tour starts from only £5.99, features a host of chillable, light summery reds, with a particular focus on fresh and aromatic Austrian and Hungarian wines – nearly half of which have an ABV of below 12% for easy summer drinkability.

The latest wine tour also includes the intense and moreish Vin Art Villányi Portugieser which is priced at a competitive £6.99, and – according to Lidl UK’s consultant Richard, is best enjoyed after being chilled in the fridge for about half an hour.