Summer events underway with Scot Gin Fest

This year’s Scot Gin Fest has kicked off for the summer.

Founder of Scot Gin fest Chris Gallen was joined by Scottish rugby hero Ryan Grant, wife Maxine Grant and Kirstin Jackson, the founders of The Garden Shed Drinks Company, to celebrate the launch of the 2018 Scot Gin Fest event series.

Scot Gin Fest is a celebration of the ever growing and in demand Scottish craft gin sector, and began in Glasgow last weekend.

Scot Gin Fest will also be taking place in Edinburgh (12 May), St Andrews (19 May) and Inverness (10 June).

Broadcasting comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli will be hosting a ‘Gin and Dreams’ masterclass at each of the festivals, sharing his own unique perspective on the countries best loved craft gins.