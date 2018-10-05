Some gin-spiration for a card with a difference

We don’t want to say it too loudly, but… Christmas is coming.

One of the big traditions of the season is sending Christmas cards, and a Scots distillery is combining a card with a present this festive season.

Daffy’s Gin, based at the Strathmashie Distillery in Perthshire, has revealed the release of the ultimate Christmas card for gin lovers, containing a 5cl bottle of Daffy’s within.

Following last year’s successful launch of the Daffy’s 5cl miniature bauble, Daffy’s have decided to take it a

step further for Christmas 2018 launching a letterbox friendly gin Christmas card.

The Daffy’s figurehead sits in a wintery scene on the front of the card whilst nestled inside the recipient

will find a miniature 5cl bottle of Daffy’s small batch craft gin along with a festive message.

The card can be personalised and posted directly to the recipient either by the sender or by Daffy’s.

Chris Molyneaux, Daffy’s Gin MD and distiller, said: ‘Earlier this year we came up with the mission to try and design the ultimate Christmas card containing a bottle of Daffy’s. We are really happy with what we’ve created..’ the ideal Christmas card for any gin fan.’

Sold individually or in packs of 6, the Daffy’s Gin Christmas Cards are available online and at selected

retailers at £7.49 each, or a pack of six cards for £44.94. These are available from 16 October online HERE and at Harvey Nichols. UK delivery only.