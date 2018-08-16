Silver award delights brewery in international challenge

An Edinburgh brewery has had its produce recognised at the prestigious International Beer Challenge 2018.

Bright Lights, a collaboration between Lidl and Edinburgh based Stewart Brewing, has scooped a silver award in the competition.

The beer, which is available exclusively to Lidl customers, was recognised in New World-style IPAs (4.8-7.4%) category, with their citrusy, punchy, American hop-forward IPA.

The International Beer Challenge regularly accept more than 700 beers from 30 countries for blind judging, so Stewarts Brewing and Lidl are incredibly proud to receive recognition amongst peers.

Jo Stewart, co-founder of Stewart Brewing, said: ‘We are thrilled that Bright Lights is awarded a silver medal.

‘We spent considerable time with the Lidl team developing and perfecting the Bright Lights recipe and recognition at this level is amazing.

‘It has been a pleasure working with the Lidl team, we are delighted with the beer, and look forward to new exciting opportunities to develop this brand further.’

Bright Lights is currently available across all 95 Scottish stores for £1.19 per bottle.

Due to strong performance in Scotland, the product will also soon go on sale for a limited time in 600+ England and Welsh stores, as part of a UK wide craft beer promotion.