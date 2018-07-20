Seafood bonanza awaits at award-winning hotel

Scotland’s Hotel of the Year is getting ready to host a seafood extravaganza.

East Haugh House Hotel and Restaurant is hosting its annual seafood weekend from Friday 20 – Sunday 22 July with a special menu featuring individually priced mouthwatering Scottish seafood dishes including scallops, oysters, halibut and stone bass served in their award-winning bar and restaurant.

East Haugh House is located in the beautiful surroundings of highland Perthshire, just one mile south of Pitlochry.

The hotel scooped the title of Scotland’s Hotel of the Year 2018 at the recent Prestige Hotel Awards, and chef patron Neil McGown was named Scotland’s Game Chef of the Year.

He specialises in Game and Seafood and has been cooking professionally for over half a decade.

This year’s menu is –

Starters:

Crab Tortellini, £9.95, sweet corn and peptia salsa, crispy pancetta; Salt and Pepper Calamari, £8.95, citrus and caper salad, smoked beetroot mayonnaise; Scallops, £12.95, spiced carrot puree, guanciale, date gel; Oysters, £1.95 per oyster, natural or cucumber granita with samphire.

Mains: Prawn and Chorizo Risotto, £15.95, with herb labneh; Stone Bass, £20.95, pickled fennel, wasabi mayonnaise, pink grapefruit, kifler potatoes; Langoustine pie, £24.95, avocado mousse, lemon gel, bisque, mash; Halibut, £24.50, salt and pepper mushrooms, pea puree, spiced quinoa.