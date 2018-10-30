Scots eaterie named as one of the top five in the world

A Scottish eaterie has been named by the US-based Wall Street Journal as one of five restaurants in the world worth travelling for.

The Three Chimneys, on the Isle of Skye, was named by the influential daily newspaper as one of five dining experiences in the world worth planning a trip around, and the only UK restaurant to be included.

The Wall Street Journal praises Head Chef, Scott Davies for his ‘farm-to table cuisine’, adding: ‘When nothing but Isle of Muck red-legged partridge will do, The Three Chimneys is your go-to.’

Founded more than 30 years ago by Shirley and Eddie Spear, The Three Chimneys has grown to become one of Scotland’s most iconic restaurants, against all odds. Having adopted its most challenging business constraint – its remote location – as its unique selling point, The Three Chimneys has built a worldwide following as a quality Scottish destination experience.

The Wall Street Journal is a business-focused, international daily newspaper based in New York City with a global circulation of over 2 million.

Other restaurants included in The Wall Street Journal’s top five are The Lost Kitchen in Maine, USA; Brae in Victoria, Australia; Koks Leynavatn in the Faroe Islands, and Sweden’s Fäviken Magasinet.

Shirley Spear, owner at The Three Chimneys, said: ‘This is a fantastic accolade, not only for The Three Chimneys, but for Skye as a whole.

‘We are truly honoured to receive this recommendation from The Wall Street Journal, which is a testament to the dedication, hard work, professional skill and outstanding creativity of chef Scott Davies and the whole Three Chimneys team.’

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys has established itself as a destination dining experience for more than 30 years. Based within an original Skye croft house, The Three Chimneys is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder.

This accolade from The Wall Street Journal is the latest achievement in a successful 12 months for The Three Chimneys. Having retained three AA Rosettes continuously for the past 19 years, The Three Chimneys was awarded the title of UK Restaurant of the Year in the Editor’s Awards within the Waitrose Good Food Guide 2018 and has retained its place in the UK’s top 50 in the new 2019 guide.

The Three Chimneys went on to win the Restaurant of the Year title at this year’s CIS Excellence Awards, while head sommelier, Charlotte Davies, reached the finals of the prestigious Gold Service Scholarship 2018. Most recently, The Three Chimneys was named as one of the UK’s best restaurants with rooms at the Good Hotel Guide Editor’s Choice 2019 awards.