Scots chef takes third place and People’s Choice award

A Scottish chef returned home the National Chef of the Year competition clutching a prize.

At the Restaurant Show, Derek Johnstone, head chef at Borthwick Castle, in Gorebridge, near Edinburgh, came away with third place in the prestigious competition.

The National Chef of the Year is the UK’s most prestigious and respected culinary competition, with previous winners incloding high profile chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Simon Hulstone and Mark Sargeant.

Derek took part in a cook-off, the grand finale after a series of rigorous challenges which the 10 finalists undertook during their culinary journey.

It started with an online entry in February where chefs were tasked with devising a three-course menu for two guests.

Judging of the menus was completed anonymously and then the top 40 chefs battled it out at either Sheffield College or Le Cordon Bleu in June, to be whittled down to just 10.

The panel of judges for today’s final included Tom Kerridge, Clare Smyth, Claude Bosi, Jonny Lake and Paul Ainsworth.

Last month, at a mentor day, Derek and his co-finalists were provided with three ingredients which would form the basis of their menu for the final – lobster, grouse and a traditional British pudding with seasonal fruit. Derek’s final menu consisted of:

A starter of a mousseline of native lobster with poached lobster claw, wilted sea vegetables with a lemongrass & ginger buttermilk sauce.

A main course featuring roasted grouse from the North Yorkshire moors with Scottish girolle mushroom, crispy potato & wilted sprouts with bacon & blueberry game jus.

And finished with a warm apple, almond & brown butter sponge pudding with vanilla custard, Bramley apple puree & cider apple sorbet.

Speaking at the ceremony, Derek said: “Today was amazing – cooking in The National Chef of the Year final was so intense, but I was happy with how it went. To take a place on the podium is a massive achievement during my first year in the competition. Thank you to the public who voted online for the Exceptional Presentation Award and to the judges and The Craft Guild of Chefs for an excellent day of superb food and skill.’

Derek launched his career at a young age, winning the inaugural series of MasterChef: The Professionals in 2008. He later honed his skills working alongside Michel Roux Jr at Le Gavroche and Albert Roux at Chez Roux.

The competition was won by Kuba Winkowski, head chef from The Feathered Nest Inn in the Cotswolds. In the runner-up spot was George Blogg, head chef at Gravetye Manor in Sussex, with Derek taking the final podium place.

Each year, competition sponsor, Churchill awards a prize for the best presentation of the day for a starter, main course or dessert.

The winner could be from either the young or senior competition and votes are made on social media. At the awards ceremony, Derek was announced as the winner of the ‘People’s Choice’ Award for exceptional presentation of his starter in The National Chef of the Year competition.

David Mulcahy, chef organiser of The National Chef of the Year Award and Vice-President of the Craft Guild of Chefs added: ‘All ten finalists have done an incredible job, not only today but throughout the competition. To get to this stage, you’ve already beaten some of the UK’s best chefs.

‘At each stage of the award, competitors have had the opportunity to connect with other chefs, judges and suppliers and this has helped them grow both personally and professionally.

‘Each year we look for ways to develop this award and the Guild has recently enjoyed some inspiring discussions and debates on topical issues such as the chef shortage, PR and sustainability. These finalists are true ambassadors for the hospitality industry and we’ll be watching their careers with great interest.’