Restaurants and chefs doing their bit for the planet

A restaurant movement aimed at promoting sustainability across the food industry has made its way to Scotland’s capital.

Created by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the One Planet Plate campaign works in partnership with a number of top chefs and restaurants to create dishes which have a low carbon footprint, include higher quality meat and celebrate local produce.

The SRA has partnered with sustainable lifestyle magazine Pebble which will shortly be publishing its guide to all the great green things to do, see and experience in Edinburgh.

Editor and founder Georgina Wilson-Powell said: ‘I believe that it should be easy, fun and affordable to eat sustainably, and the One Planet Plate makes eating out with being eco in mind, even easier.’

Diners conscious of the environmental impacts of their food choices will be able to find eateries that have ‘one planet plate’ options using the map at www.oneplanetplate.org. There’s also a huge variety of dishes created by chefs from high end to high street.

To celebrate yesterday’s launch at the city’s Cafe St Honore, chef patron Neil Forbes, treated a group of diners to a wide selection of tasty offerings including an Arbroath smokie dip, fresh salads, smoked mackerel and Iced Katy Rodgers’ Crowdie & Ochil Raspberry Parfait.

Other Edinburgh restaurants taking part include The Witchery, l’ escargot bleu, Galvin Brasserie de Luxe, Wahaca and Jamie’s Italian.