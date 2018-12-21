Restaurant to open its second site in Glasgow

A Korean restaurant in Glasgow city centre has announced it is to open a second restaurant site in Glasgow’s trendy West End. The name, which is pronounced as ‘bee-beem-bahp’ is named after the Korean comfort food – a bowl of warm white rice topped with vegetables and chilli pepper paste, soy sauce, or fermented soybean paste. As well as the famous Bibimbap on the menu, other Korean treats include Kimchi, deopbap, fried chicken, soup and noodles. Bibimbap,located on West Nile Street, threw its doors open in March this year and quickly became a favourite with Glasgow foodies serving up dishes like Yum Yum Fried Chicken (think KFC with an Asian twist) and the holy grail of Korean cuisine: Bibimbap – a mixed rice noodle hot pot. A selection of Sakis and quirky cocktails are also on offer at their quirky bar.

The new 40 cover West End restaurant is due to open in January 2019 and location is under wraps with announcements expected over the festive period on the restaurant’s Facebook pages.

Bibimbap manager Joe Cassidy said: ‘We are very excited to be expanding our business in Glasgow. The team have enjoyed a brilliant few months since we opened our doors on West Nile Street earlier the year and we have been overwhelmed with the feedback from our customers on our food, our drinks and culture of our restaurant brand. Glasgow’s West End is thriving with incredible independent restaurant operators and we look forward to joining the neighbourhood.’

Open for lunch and dinner, Bibimbap offers a menu that highlights its signature fried chicken, along with traditional Korean dishes and fusion options.