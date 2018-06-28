Nursery pot is a tasty new addition to the menu at the Ivy

Sweet treats have been added to the menu at a prestigious Edinburgh venue.

As a celebration of the summer season, The Ivy on the Square has added additional delicious delights to its already scrumptious afternoon tea offerings.

Available from Sunday, 1 July until Friday, 31 August, The Ivy Nursery Pot features an indulgent chocolate topping, lavender cream and edible flowers, creating a delight for both the eyes and the taste buds.

Served alongside savoury bites such as truffled chicken brioche rolls and smoked salmon on dark style rye bread with cream cheese and chives, it is the perfect accompaniment to ensure guests are left feeling content.

The Ivy Nursery Pot afternoon tea addition will also be available throughout ‘Afternoon Tea Week’ in August 2018.

The Ivy on the Square is located at 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2BD, with the new afternoon tea available from Monday to Sunday, 3–5pm, with afternoon Tea (£19.75), and a Champagne afternoon tea (£27.50).