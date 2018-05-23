New Scottish gin gets a capital launch

A new Scottish gin was launched earlier this month in the heart of the capital.

Kinrara Distillery launched into Edinburgh with a gathering of friends at Kin Bar on Barony Street.

Those invited got to meet Wee Alice, the Kinrara still named after the mother of the co-founders of Kinrara Distillery and sample the new Kinrara Highland Dry Gin.

Stuart McMillan, director of Kinrara Distillery talked about the journey to date and the vision for the future.

There was a sneak preview of the Artist Edition Highland Dry Gin with Ginny the Coo on the bottle and the new Kinrara Hibiscus Gin. Ginny the Coo was designed by artist Kat Baxter.

Limited to 2000 bottles, this will be available in June. The refreshing Hibiscus Gin is available on the Kinrara website now.

Sam & Jody from Kin Bar mixed some refreshing cocktails on the night to showcase the versatility of the Gin, along with the perfect serve of Kinrara Highland Dry Gin, Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic and a twist of Orange Peel.

Stuart said: ‘It has been a fantastic start to life at Kinrara, the gin has been well received and the guys at Kin Bar did an amazing job on the night to show us what can be done with their creative flair.

‘It has been a great team effort to get us this far, and a special thanks must go to our master distiller David Wilson. It’s going to be a busy year for Team Kinrara and we are looking forward to the future.’

Kinrara Highland Dry Gin will be opening a visitor centre at the distillery in Aviemore in the near future, with further plans to expand into the world of rum and whisky.