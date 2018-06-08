New gin release should be up to par

Fans of golf and gin are on course to welcome a new spirit of the summer.

Eden Mill distillery in St Andrews has launched a gin inspired by the home of golf.

Golf Gin went on sale at noon today (Friday, 8 June) at the Eden Mill shop in St Andrews and online, priced at £30.

Dressed in a green jacket reminiscent of the Masters Champions, Golf Gin features botanicals inspired by the iconic St Andrews Old Course, including seaweed, pine needles, gorse flower and heather.

The recipe received Scottish European Tour golfer Stephen Gallacher’s seal of approval after he tasted the spirit during a visit to the distillery’s gin blending experience, Blendworks, where he received expert tuition into the art of blending a beautifully balanced gin.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘The new Golf Gin is a spirit that essentially bottles the experience of golfing in St Andrews. With earthy notes of the forest and an underlying tang of the sea, it’s rugged, real and – once tasted – will keep customers coming back for more.

‘No-one knows Scottish golf courses better than Stephen Gallacher, so we were thrilled to welcome him to Blendworks to sample the gin that really reflects the spirit of St Andrews.

‘With both The Open Championship, The Scottish Open and the Seniors Open – which is taking place in St Andrews – right around the corner, there’s no better way for golf fans to immerse themselves in the action than with a glass of Eden Mill Golf Gin and tonic.’

Stephen added: ‘I’ve had a lot of great experiences playing the historic Old Course at St Andrews, so it was great to visit Blendworks and be given a sample of the Golf Gin as well as blending a personalised gin of my own.

‘Golf Gin brings together two things that Scotland is famous for, and I’m sure people will enjoy tasting it as much as I did!’

Golf Gin is best enjoyed with a cucumber tonic, such as Primrose Hill, and a blackberry and mint garnish.

Gin fans are able to create their own bespoke gin at the Eden Mill Blendworks experience, housed within the Macdonald Rusacks Hotel overlooking the Old Course 18th green.

Each three-hour session will see guests learn the science behind the spirit, before exploring different botanicals and flavour profiles.